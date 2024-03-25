Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,224.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $162,735.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,106,977.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $162,735.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,106,977.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,800 shares of company stock worth $8,122,949. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.