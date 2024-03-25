Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys 564 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.9% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,780,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,741,000 after purchasing an additional 548,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.80. The stock has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

