Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 2,131 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

GE stock opened at $174.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.14. The stock has a market cap of $190.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 1 year low of $92.11 and a 1 year high of $177.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

