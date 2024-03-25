Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $768.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $722.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $633.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

