Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of USB opened at $43.97 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.