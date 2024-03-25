Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bill Few Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 1.0% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $315.38 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $317.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.57. The company has a market capitalization of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

