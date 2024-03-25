Bill Few Associates Inc. Invests $228,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 240,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 319,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $57.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

