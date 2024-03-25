Bill Few Associates Inc. Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 202,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of AT&T by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after buying an additional 1,109,925 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

