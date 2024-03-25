Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 140 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bill Few Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,705 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.5% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $397,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

NYSE AXP opened at $225.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $163.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

