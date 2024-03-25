Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison makes up approximately 1.3% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 736.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125,691 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 27.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,142,000 after purchasing an additional 206,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,999,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AVY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $215.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.60. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $219.76.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

