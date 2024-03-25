Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 1,712 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bill Few Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 36,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,575,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $58.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

