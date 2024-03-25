Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Plans Dividend of GBX 68

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BVXP traded down GBX 128 ($1.63) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,472 ($56.93). 5,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896. Bioventix has a 12 month low of GBX 3,402 ($43.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,100 ($64.93). The firm has a market cap of £233.44 million, a PE ratio of 2,891.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,634.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,177.55.

In other Bioventix news, insider Peter John Harrison sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($53.47), for a total transaction of £2,604,000 ($3,315,085.93). 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

