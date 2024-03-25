BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 14,317 Shares

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,317 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,144,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,082,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $426,650.85.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BFZ stock remained flat at $11.78 during trading hours on Monday. 42,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,949. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $141,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

