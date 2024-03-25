Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 2.3% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $128.81. 1,792,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,573. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

