Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.4%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 694,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,727. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

