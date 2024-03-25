Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.23

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 10614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.42.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 53.50%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.