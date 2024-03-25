Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.43. 12,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,305. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

