bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 1,469,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,802,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLUE

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $148.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.