BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$4.00” Price Target for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins set a C$6.00 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.93.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.73 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of C$418.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1801932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$34,385.70. In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$79,012.17. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$34,385.70. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 89,218 shares of company stock valued at $297,687. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

