BMO Capital Markets Reiterates C$9.00 Price Target for Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price objective on Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.70.

TSE HWX opened at C$7.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$5.76 and a 12 month high of C$7.79.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 27.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7096774 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$95,406.48. In related news, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$1,862,700.00. Also, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48. Insiders have sold a total of 330,127 shares of company stock worth $2,447,112 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

