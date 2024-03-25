Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Lowered to C$80.25

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$80.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$84.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.36.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BEI.UN

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

BEI.UN stock traded down C$0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 40,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,021. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.07. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$53.38 and a 52-week high of C$80.10.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.