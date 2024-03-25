Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $257.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $268.00 to $257.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.52. 10,982,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,560,178. Boeing has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day moving average is $210.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,642,519,000 after buying an additional 892,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

