Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Susquehanna

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.56.

BA stock opened at $188.85 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day moving average is $210.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

