Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $3,624.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,574.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,306.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booking will post 175.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

