Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $101.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $84.45 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.20.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $1,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $8,486,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 410.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.