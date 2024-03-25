Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on April 30th

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 222.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP opened at $63.27 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Quarry LP bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

