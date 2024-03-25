Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$337.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$348.00 to C$337.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$319.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
