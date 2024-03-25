Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$300.00 at Cormark

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$319.85.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$287.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$302.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$270.87. The company has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$206.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

