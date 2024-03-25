Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

BDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.26. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

