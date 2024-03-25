Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.16 million for the quarter. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,435,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,621.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

