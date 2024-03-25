Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Target Price at $377.33

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $377.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 32.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,367,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $370.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CACI International has a twelve month low of $280.68 and a twelve month high of $382.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.03 and its 200-day moving average is $335.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

