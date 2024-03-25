Brokerages Set Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) PT at $27.00

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Corebridge Financial

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 14,292.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,459,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 312,539 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,291,000 after buying an additional 324,204,270 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.44%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.