Brokerages Set Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Target Price at $121.33

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.57. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

