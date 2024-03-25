Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT at $33.00

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.60. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,475,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

