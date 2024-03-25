Brokerages Set MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Target Price at $73.42

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLTX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,554 shares in the company, valued at $189,419,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,554 shares in the company, valued at $189,419,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 29,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,618,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,981 shares of company stock worth $9,490,674. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 54,447 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,976,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $52.00 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

