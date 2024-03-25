Brokerages Set Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Target Price at $10.60

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,960,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 737.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in Similarweb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,283,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMWB opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.93 million, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.68. Similarweb has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 203.38% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

