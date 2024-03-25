Brokerages Set WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) PT at $14.00

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on WKME shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of WKME opened at $8.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $736.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of -0.12. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 71.73% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in WalkMe by 46.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,756 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WalkMe by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

