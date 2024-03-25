Brokerages Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Price Target at $293.50

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $293.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $347.31 on Monday. Waters has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $363.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.50. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

