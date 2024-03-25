BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$112.00 Price Target at Desjardins

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.92.

DOO traded down C$1.36 on Monday, reaching C$83.91. The stock had a trading volume of 54,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,494. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.46. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

