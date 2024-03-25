C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $27.16. 2,520,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,153,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

C3.ai Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.77.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in C3.ai by 148.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 94,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 201.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 111,095 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 79.2% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 11.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

