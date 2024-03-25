Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CABA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $17.35 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $743.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $215,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 445.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,015,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,207,000 after buying an additional 3,279,361 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 29.1% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,368,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,573,000 after purchasing an additional 533,186 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 22.0% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 163,823 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after buying an additional 870,567 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

