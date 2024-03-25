Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 649 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

