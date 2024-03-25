Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,390 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6,708.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 32,401 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of XDEC opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.52.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

