Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $722,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 806,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 80,322 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47.

