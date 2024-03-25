Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2493 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

