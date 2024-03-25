Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 182,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 144.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

PSR stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $92.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.53 million, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

