Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

