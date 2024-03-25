Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $268.66 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

