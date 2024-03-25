Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 3,640 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHD stock opened at $79.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

