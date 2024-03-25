Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 0.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $357.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.04 and a 200 day moving average of $285.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $178.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $365.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.